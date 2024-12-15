Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On Browns' QB Situation
The Cleveland Browns fell to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 21-7 on Sunday afternoon in what was another ugly performance from Browns quarterbacks.
Jameis Winston went 16-for-25 with 146 yards and three interceptions and was later replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who completed four of nine passes for 18 yards and a pick.
After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Cleveland's situation under center, and while he credited Winston, saying he "works his tail off," he did not seem ready to commit to the 30-year-old moving forward.
"We'll make that decision later," Stefanski said.
The Browns are between a rock and a hard place when it comes to their circumstances at signal-caller for the remainder of 2024.
Deshaun Watson is out for the season due to a torn Achilles, and while Winston has had his moments, days like Sunday are why he is clearly not Cleveland's quarterback of the future.
Thompson-Robinson has youth on his side, but he has not exactly impressed when given the opportunity.
The second-year player out of UCLA made eight appearance and three starts last season, throwing one touchdown and four interceptions while completing just 53.6 percent of his passes.
This year, Thompson-Robinson has played in three games and has gone 15-for-34 with three more picks.
The Browns are just 3-11 on the season, so they will almost certainly be able to select a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft this in April.
For now, though, Stefanski doesn't exactly have any great options.