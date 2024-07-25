Kevin Stefanski Reveals Who Will Call Offensive Plays For Browns This Season
After months of speculation Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spilled the beans on one of the biggest mysteries leading up to the 2024 season.
Speaking in his first press conference of training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va, Stefanski revealed that he will once again retain the offensive play-calling duties for the 2024 season.
"I'm gonna call the plays next year, so I'm gonna get that outta the way. I know everybody is interested," said Stefanski. "Any decision I make for our football team, I take a lot of information in. I try to listen to a lot of people and make decisions. Ultimately what I feel really, really confident in is our offensive staff. I feel really strongly about Coach Dorsey and the entire offensive staff, so we will continue to be an operation that works together. It's never been a one man show."
Speculation over whether or not Stefanski would retain play-calling duties began back in January after the firing of previous offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. After conducting a search for a new offensive coordinator, Stefanski and company landed on Ken Dorsey to fill the void.
Coming from Buffalo after being fired midway through last season, Dorsey has multiple years of play-calling experience. Combined with the fact that he is the architect behind some of the best dual threat quarterbacks in football from Cam Newton to Josh Allen, the hope is that he can have similar success with Deshaun Watson.
Over the last six months, Stefanski mulled the decision while he and Dorsey put their heads together to build an offense best suited for Watson.