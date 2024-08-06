Kevin Stefanski Reveals Key Browns Starters Won't Play In First Preseason Game
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson won't play in the team's first preseason matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
Kevin Stefanski shared the news on Tuesday ahead of the team's 10th training camp practice. "Some" of the team's starters are expected to play, however, according to the Browns head man.
"Yeah, so we're going to play some starters about 10 plays very similar to, I talked to Coach LaFleur very similar to [his] plan," said Stefanski. "Some guys will not play whether they're injured or coming back from an injury or my decision. Deshaun will not play in this game, but you will have some starters out there on Saturday night."
Along with Watson, Stefanski revealed that reigning defensive player of the year Myles Garrett also won't be suiting up for the matchup with Green Bay. The Packers announced earlier on Tuesday that they plan on starting recently extended quarterback Jordan Love for the matchup. Something Stefanski joked may have been influenced by their decision to rest Garrett.
"We always, as a courtesy, talk to the other team, see what they're doing. I dunno if he heard Myles wasn't playing and changed his mind. I'm just kidding," he said. But we talk and what we need to get done, what they're going to do, those type of things. But Coach LaFleur and I see it very similarly."
Beyond Watson and Garrett, Stefanski wouldn't specify his plan for the rest of the team's starters in terms of who will or won't suit up for the game. The team will hold one more practice on Thursday before making any final decisions in that regard for the team's first dress rehearsal.