Kevin Stefanski shares injury update on Browns TE David Njoku before Dolphins game
David Njoku took shot after shot from the Pittsburgh Steelers defense on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Cleveland Browns tight end reportedly is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered in the game against the Steelers. In the loss to their division rival, the Browns scored a measly nine points while the defense gave up 23 in the team's fifth loss of the 2025 season.
With hopes of potentially getting the season back on track, this injury bug to Njoku, who is one of the top tight ends in Browns history, is a big hit to the offense which is being led by rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
The team is preparing to take on the Miami Dolphins, who are also at a 1-5 record this season, at home on Sunday, Oct. 18 with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m.
In last Sunday's game, Njoku left with what was initially speculated to be a thigh injury, though the officially diagnosis changed after the game came to a close.
It seems that his injury hasn't officially been given a level of severity, which doesn't help the current time table of when he can return to the field. This season, Njokuy has hauled in 23 receptions on 36 targets, good enough for 223 yards and one touchdown. He currently has the third most targets on the team this season.
The Browns will practice a few more times this week ahead of the Dolphins game, but Njoku will not be on the practice field on Wednesday due to the knee injury.
With it already being Wednesday, it looks like the tight end more than likely will not play on Sunday against the Dolphins, or be given very limited time on gameday to get targets.
The Browns are going to have to lean more on the rest of the tight end room, consisting of rookie Harold Fannin Jr. and third-year pro, Blake Whiteheart.
Fortunately, Fannin Jr. has been exceptional for the team in his first year in the league. He has hauled in 28 receptions on 38 targets, good enough for 254 yards and one touchdown. The 21-year-old is currently averaging 9.1 yards per reception and a team-high 42.3 yards per game.
On the other hand, Whiteheart hasn't done much this season.
He has two targets and one reception for no yards. That usage should bounce up in the game against the Dolphins, especially if Njoku is not able to lace up the cleats and take the stage at Huntington Bank Field.
After getting through a gauntlet of a schedule to start the season, they have a relatively straightforward path to success moving into the middle part.
However, if they want to really turn around the struggles, the Browns must try to do what they can to avoid the injury bug.