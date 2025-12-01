With the season essentially on the line, the Cleveland Browns took a massive risk against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 that backfired in the worst way.

In the third quarter, as the Browns faced a fourth-and-one at their own 33-yard line down only 10-8, Cleveland took a gamble with lining up rookie tight end, Harold Fannin Jr., under center for a sneak situation, but it was fumbled and recovered by the 49ers. San Francisco scored a touchdown nine plays later, and the game got out of hand, resulting in a 26-8 loss for the Browns.

Fannin was asked about the play and what happened in it. The rookie had a simple explanation: just hold onto the ball.

"I just got to hold on to the snap. At the time, it was rolling. I feel like I should have called a timeout. I wasn't thinking straight. Just didn't hold on to the ball."

He does believe, though, that if the play had gone off without a hitch, the Browns would have converted.

"Yeah I think so. I think we got a good line, we get a good push. I just got to hold on to the ball."

#Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. on what happened on the fumbled 4th and 1 sneak snap: pic.twitter.com/Sw6Fs1GS2U — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 1, 2025

It's one of those moments Browns fans feel for Fannin since he hasn't often had to line up in that situation and has had a stellar season. Some might question the play call from Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski for using a rookie, not a quarterback, in that situation instead of having Shedeur Sanders handling that.

Fans can't blame Fannin, as he's been one of the few bright spots on this Browns team, leading the team in receiving in the 49ers loss with three receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown. He is also the team's leading receiver this season, with 51 receptions for 505 yards and three touchdowns.

Now sitting at 3-9 and mostly all hope lost for the postseason, the Browns will have the next five weeks to evaluate the roster and figure out how they want to handle the future. Fannin seems like a lock for the offense to build around for a long time, but the rest of the offense is in question.

Sanders will be the number one question, but there are plenty of other players who need to be figured out to see if they fit into Cleveland's plans. Expect more risks in games like the one Fannin was forced into as the Browns go all out to win the rest of the season and experiment a bit.