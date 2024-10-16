Browns Digest

Kevin Stefanski Shares Message For Browns Locker Room Post Amari Cooper Trade

After a 1-5 start to the season the Cleveland Browns made a stunning move by trading Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills ahead of Week 7

Sep 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs onto the field before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs onto the field before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
After a disastrous 1-5 start to the 2024 season, the Cleveland Browns seemed to signal for the first time that they're waving the white flag by trading away top wideout Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills this week.

From the outside looking in at least it appears that way, but head coach Kevin Stefanski pushed back on the notion that the team's priorities have changed after moving on from one of their top offensive players.

"I think our guys get that the No. 1 thing here is to win, the No. 1 thing is to compete," Stefanski said. The truth is you do lose guys throughout the course of the season. Sometimes it's due to injury, sometimes it's due to trade, whatever it may be. And our guys have to step up when that time comes."

There's no denying that trades are just part of the business of football that each team has to go through. Still, Stefanski has his work cut out for him as the head man of a 1-5 football team that is now selling off one of talent for picks.

Despite the fact that Cooper was having a rough year for the Browns, leading the league in dropped passes with nine through six games, Stefanski expressed that the 30-year-old was nothing but professional during his two-plus years in Cleveland. Adding that he did everything they asked of him.

While he was sure to share some well-wishes for Cooper, he's also embracing the fact that his absence creates more opportunities for other players like Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman.

"Disappointed when you lose any player for injury or otherwise, trade or whatever it is," Stefanski said. "I wish Amari luck, obviously talked to him yesterday. We're excited, it opens up opportunities for other guys. You obviously become close to your players and you don't like to lose anybody for any reason. But we understand the business part of that and we're excited about what the opportunities will be for other guys.

