Three Defensive Coordinator Targets Browns Should Pursue if Jim Schwartz Leaves

The Cleveland Browns hired Todd Monken as their new head coach on Wednesday, which could mean defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz might be on his way out.

Schwartz was in the running for the head coaching position, and multiple reporters noted that he appeared "upset" about not securing the role.

If Schwartz doesn't return to the Browns next season, Monken will need to find a replacement, and here are three candidates that should be in the mix.

Jason Tarver

Cleveland's linebacker coach, Jason Tarver should be one of the first candidates Monken calls if Schwartz isn't back. Tarver has been with the Browns since 2020, when Joe Woods was the defensive coordinator.

Tarver has three years of experience as the Raiders' defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2014, which means he can handle calling a defense.

Having been with the Browns for the past six seasons, Tarver is well-acquainted with the players. If the team is feeling disheartened by Schwartz's possible departure, Tarver could be someone they rally around.

Tarver has done an excellent job coaching the linebackers over the years, helping players like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Devin Bush and Carson Schwesinger become standout performers.

Ephraim Banda

Banda is another in-house candidate with the Browns, as he has served as the safeties coach for the past three seasons. Banda might not get fans excited, but it seems the NFL has respect for him.

Both the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys have interviewed Banda for their defensive coordinator positions this offseason. Mary Kay Cabot from Cleveland.com believes that Banda could have a chance be the Browns defensive coordinator.

"Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda has interviewed for the defensive coordinator vacancies with the Jets and Cowboys, and also has a chance to become the Browns’ coordinator depending on what happens with current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz," Kay Cabot wrote on Jan. 20.

Banda would be similar to Tarver, promoting a coach who has been with the players for the past few seasons. This could be the best move for someone like cornerback Denzel Ward and pass rusher Myles Garrett.

Kirby Smart

Let’s get a bit wild here. There’s a mere 0.1% chance that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will leave the Bulldogs. However, we've seen several college head coaches jump ship to the NFL to escape the challenges posed by NIL and the transfer portal.

If Smart is looking to become an NFL head coach one day, taking a defensive coordinator position could be a valuable next step. Monken served as Smart's offensive coordinator at Georgia from 2020 to 2022, leading the team to win two national championships.

Given the connection between the two, there's a slight chance Monken will make a call.