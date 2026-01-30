Cleveland Browns Add Experienced Passing Game Coordinator to Todd Monken’s Staff

The Cleveland Browns are wasting no time building out a staff for new head coach Todd Monken.

When the Browns hired Monken, 59, on Wednesday, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz reportedly stormed out of the facility and said his goodbyes to coaches that were close to him. While the team is still sorting through that fallout and would like to see their defensive coordinator return for a fourth season, the Browns are building out Monken’s offensive staff.

Earlier Friday morning, the Browns worked towards a deal with former Baltimore Ravens run game coordinator Travis Switzer as their new offensive coordinator.

Now, the Browns are expected to hire Ravens offensive assistant Danny Breyer as the passing game coordinator.

Who is Danny Breyer?

Similarly to the hire of Switzer, Breyer has local roots with the Akron Zips, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history and started his coaching career. During the start of his NFL career, Breyer crossed paths with Monken during their time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Breyer served as an analytics assistant in 2016 before being promoted to a defensive assistant in 2017.

During his three seasons with the Ravens, Breyer worked closely with the team’s talented tight ends, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

That’ll be music to Harold Fannin Jr.’s ears. The Browns selected the rookie tight end in the third-round out of Bowling Green and he surpassed expectations during his first season removed from the Mid-American Conference.

Fannin caught 72 passes for 731 yards and six touchdowns during his rookie season. He became a reliable, trusted target for fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders once he finally earned the starting role with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Now, Breyer will serve as Cleveland’s passing game coordinator, a role that typically includes working alongside the offensive coordinator and an offensive-minded head coach to manually draw plays and insert them into the team’s game plan each week.

Breyer brings nine years of experience to his new position on Monken’s staff and will be instrumental in developing Sanders and the rest of the young talent on Cleveland’s roster. Switzer also has nine years of NFL experience.

It’s obvious that Monken is prioritizing building out his offensive staff with experienced coordinators that might have been overlooked during their time with the Ravens. Not to mention, Switzer and Breyer both have pre-existing relationships with Monken, which should help ease the staff into their new roles quickly.

