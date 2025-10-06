Kevin Stefanski shares public feedback of Dillon Gabriel's Browns debut
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had plenty to say following Dillon Gabriel’s starting debut at quarterback, offering a measured but encouraging assessment of the rookie’s first game under center as the starter.
Stefanski noted that “there were a lot of positives” as well as the line that has been said for years during his tenure in Cleveland.
“We have to be better as an offense."
The Browns announced last week that they were making the switch from the 18-year veteran, Joe Flacco, to their third-round rookie quarterback, Gabriel.
In a season where the Browns have to look at what they have with their rookie quarterbacks, Stefanski gave the young signal-caller a chance to prove himself in London against the Minnesota Vikings.
The 22-year-old followed a game plan typical for a third-round quarterback making his first start: a heavy emphasis on short passes and limited attempts to push the ball downfield.
Gabriel avoided major mistakes, including turnovers, but he did miss some throws that most NFL quarterbacks are expected to make.
Stefanski acknowledged these mistakes as part of the learning process for a rookie.
“For a young player in that environment, versus that defense, to take care of the ball, make the plays he made, there were a lot of positives,” Stefanski said, reinforcing his confidence in Gabriel’s potential.
Gabriel finished the day yesterday completing 19 of 33 passes, for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The missed throws are some that Gabriel would like to have back, but those moments highlight the learning curve that comes with adjusting to the speed and complexity of the NFL.
The Browns’ offense as a whole also leaned on tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. to create separation and make plays downfield. Their production helped support Gabriel, giving him reliable targets and get him more comfortable in the pocket.
Gabriel’s poise in London is a positive sign for the Browns’ future at quarterback. The coaching staff now has a baseline of what he can handle in a game environment, and the next few weeks will be critical as they evaluate how he responds to game planning adjustments, defensive pressure, and in-game adversity.
For fans, the key takeaway is that Cleveland is giving Gabriel a chance to grow into the role rather than expecting perfection out of the gate. Stefanski’s comments underline that the rookie’s value isn’t just in raw numbers, but in how he manages the offense, protects the football, and makes winning plays in a high-pressure setting.
Looking ahead to this Sunday, with a date at Acrisure Stadium with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a place where the Browns have not won in the regular season since 2003.
Gabriel will be facing a tough challenge against that always tough Pittsburgh defense, and you expect Kevin Stefanski to do his best to protect the rookie quarterback.