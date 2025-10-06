Dillon Gabriel sounds optimistic following Browns loss against Vikings
Dillon Gabriel's first-career NFL start wasn't disappointing.
The former Oregon Duck tossed for 19-of-33 for 190 yards and two touchdowns, leading the offense down the field for a total of 17 points. The Cleveland Browns unfortunately weren't helped out though by the football god's as they fell, 21-17, in international play to the Minnesota Vikings.
For some, this might rattle them.
Losing your first career start is not a way you'd like to begin your time as a signal caller, but Gabriel is making a conscious effort to avoid being rattled.
After the loss, he spoke to the media like a starting quarterback should. He was confident, composed and already looking to see the team respond in the following week of play.
"Got to get back to work," he said. "There's a lot to improve on, but I think in moments like these, you find true competitors, you find people who want to be here...what I know about our guys is we continue to work hard, continue to grind."
Against the Vikings, the team saw it's 2025 NFL Draftees thrive and excel.
Tight end Harrold Fannin Jr. found the endzone for the first time in his NFL career, scoring from four yards out and bringing in three other catches for nine yards. Alongside Fannin Jr., running back Quinshon Judkins rushed for 110 yards on 23 attempts, including a long touchdown run that was called back due to holding.
Judkins is the first player to wear the orange and brown to have over 70 scrimmage yards in each of their first four career games.
Gabriel has a strong support system alongside him, and he knows that if they can be bought in to what the Browns are building, the future is bright. In the fourth quarter of play, the offense showed struggles as they couldn't march the ball down the field and get in a position to build a cushioned lead for the defense.
"[we] Just got to convert...starts with me," he said. "But us coming together collectively to make that happen."
Six-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year, defensive end Myles Garrett, took note of how the rookie quarterback carried himself.
"He looked like he usually does. Composed, making the plays that we know he can make. He put us in position to win," he said. "We have to help ourselves out."
Gabriel want's the guys around him to be bought into the team, and it seems like not only are other guys wanting to see a bounce back next week, but the players also believe in him to lead them.
The locker room is bought into their new QB1. Now, the Browns just have to get back on track and start stacking wins over the next few weeks.
While it was unfavorable to play your first NFL start in London, it won't get much easier for Gabriel as he marches into rival territory to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming weekend.
The Browns and Steelers will clash from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh at 1:00 p.m on Sunday, Oct. 12.
Cleveland enters with a 1-4 record, while the Steelers come out of the bye week at a 3-1 mark and the No. 1 spot in the AFC North.