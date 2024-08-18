Kevin Stefanski Still Mulling Key Decision With Browns Star Nick Chubb
In just nine days all 32 NFL teams will have to reduce their rosters to 53 players ahead of the 2024 season.
That timeline is also a bit of a timer for the Cleveland Browns who will have to decide where Nick Chubb into their roster plans before Week 1. The four-time Pro Bowler was placed on the team's physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp as he continues working his way back from that gruesome knee injury suffered in Week 2 of last season.
On numerous occasions Chubb has been seen doing individual workouts without pads as part of his rehab plan, but he has yet to suit up and practice with his teammates. One of the most likely outcomes for Chubb is that he ends up remaining on the PUP list for the start of the season. That designation would mean that the 28-year-old back would be required to miss the first four games of the season.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn't ready to announce any finite decision on Chubb's status on the roster ahead of cutdown day on Aug 27.
"I'm not going to get too far down the road on that type of stuff," Stefanski said. "I will tell you, I get to see him work out every day. He's doing everything that he's supposed to do and more, but not going to get too far down the road."
How the situation plays out will be worth following as Cleveland invested heavily in bolstering the running back room behind Chubb with additions like D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines – who also has yet to practice. Meanwhile, returning from last season are Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong.
If Chubb does open up the 2024 campaign as a PUP designation it allows the Browns to potentially keep an extra running back or an extra body at another position until he's ready to be activated to the 53-man roster.