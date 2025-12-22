Cleveland Browns 2026 future home and away opponents revealed

The Cleveland Browns are winding towards the end of another losing season.

After Week 16’s loss against the Buffalo Bills, the Browns locked in their opponents for next year. While the Browns schedule will not be announced until the spring, we certainly know who Cleveland will be facing next season.

On top of the AFC North, the Browns will be facing the AFC South. They will also be playing the NFC South, NFC East and AFC West.

Let’s take a look at the home and road matchups for the Browns in 2026.

Home vs. AFC North teams

As always, the Browns will host all three AFC North teams in 2026.

The Cincinnati Bengals will likely be the third place team in 2025, and they will hope that quarterback Joe Burrow will be healthy all year next season. The Baltimore Ravens will be hoping that Lamar Jackson stays healthy as well.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers will probably have a new quarterback unless 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing.

Home vs. Houston Texans

The Browns will be looking for revenge on the failed Deshaun Watson trade and the first-round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs as they host C.J. Stroud’s Texans.

Home vs. Indianapolis Colts

Will Philip Rivers be coming to Cleveland? Probably not.

But the Colts will also likely have a new quarterback next year, unless Anthony Richardson gets one more shot at redemption. If the Browns could fix their offense, this could be a winnable game.

Home vs. Las Vegas Raiders

After traveling to Las Vegas the last two seasons, the Raiders will make the trip to Cleveland in 2026.

The Raiders could undergo a lot of changes, including head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith. Could be another winnable game on the schedule for the Browns.

Home vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Michael Penix Jr. experiment will likely roll on as the Browns will host the only organization to blow a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. Another winnable game? Why not.

Home vs. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have nicely rebounded from being the NFL’s laughingstock over the last few seasons. Hopefully the Browns can learn a thing or two from them.

Away vs. AFC North teams

As always, the Browns will play all four teams in their division.

Away vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Shedeur Sanders vs. Travis Hunter? Never say never.

But it will be Hunter’s first game against the team that traded his draft card to Jacksonville. Not to mention, whoever the Browns draft in the late first round with Jacksonville’s first-round pick will have a chance to shine.

Away vs. Tennessee Titans

Another chance for Sanders vs. Cam Ward? Again, never say never.

Both teams will likely be showcasing new coaches in this matchup after bad seasons in 2025.

Away vs. New York Jets

The Jets will probably have a new head coach in this matchup. The Browns lost against the Jets in New Jersey in 2025 – one of the more embarrassing losses of their dreadful season.

Away vs. New Orleans Saints

Quietly, is Tyler Shough the best quarterback in this rookie class? He will likely get his chance at cementing that in 2026, including against Myles Garrett’s talented defense.

Away vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Could this be another Baker Mayfield revenge game attempt? The Browns got the best of their old quarterback when they defeated the Carolina Panthers with Jacoby Brissett in 2022.

Away vs. New York Giants

The Giants will also have a new head coach next season. Cleveland’s fierce defense will be a good test for young quarterback Jaxson Dart.