Key Starter On Browns O-Line Returning, Another Starter Out In Week 8
The Cleveland Browns will see starting right guard Wyatt Teller return to the field in Week 8. However, they'll have to continue waiting for the unit to feature all five of its usual starters for a game.
Teller suffered a MCL injury back in Week 3 against the New York Giants and spent the last four weeks on the injured reserve. While Teller is listed as questionable on the team's participation report but head coach Kevin Stefanski shared that he does expect him to play against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday.
Meanwhile, Browns will be without starting left tackle Jedrick Wills, who is dealing with a knee injury. Stefanski wouldn't confirm whether or not it was the right knee that he injured last season, which kept him from making his 2024 debut until Week 3. Cleveland's head man also failed to reveal what the team's plan would be at left tackle in Wills absence, saying simply that they have options. Second-year tackle Dawand Jones is one of those options.
Wills is one of four players who are ruled out for Sunday. Running back Jerome Ford, linebacker Jordan Hicks and safety Ronnie Hickman make up the rest of that list. Ford has bene dealing with a hamstring injury and after missing the first two days of practice this week he actually returned to practice on Friday.
Hicks continues to battle elbow and triceps injuries that have plagued him for several weeks, along with a triceps injury. Hickman is battling an ankle injury that he suffered against the Commanders in Week 5.