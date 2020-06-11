BrownsDigest
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: "We're Trying To Win On The Margins"

Pete Smith

Thursday, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had his introductory conference call with the local media. The new Vice President of Football Operations for the Cleveland Browns was largely asked how he got here and what his role in the organization will be.

Mensah previously worked as a commodities trader before transitioning to the NFL and most recently worked with the San Francisco 49ers where he worked in football research and development dating back to 2013. He is heading what amounts to be the data driven side of the football operation while Glenn Cook, the Vice President of Pro Personnel, is heading up the purer scouting side. The goal is to be able to effectively mesh those two departments together to help general manager Andrew Berry make the best football decisions possible for the team.

Mensah is the latest addition to the Browns that went to an Ivy League school. In this case, it was Princeton where Mensah was a walk-on for the basketball team. At one point, he relates to the famous Princeton offense in terms of seeking efficiency and trying to find ways to create an advantage.

Mensah earned a graduate degree in economics from Stanford.

That is the main focus of his job with the Browns leading the football operations department. They want to find better ways to do things and be able to provide pertinent information that helps the team makes the best decisions possible from player acquisition to roster construction to in-game emphasis.

"We're trying to win on the margins and so we're trying extricate every little winning possible advantage we can find across football operations and using evidence to support that, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told reporters Thursday. "And I think Kevin [Stefanski], AB [Andrew Berry], [Paul[ DePodesta, everybody in the organization are aligned in that sense."

Kevin Stefanski The Right Leader In The Right Moment

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski delivered a message on Wednesday that showed he's the right person to lead this team during an offseason of national upheaval.

Pete Smith

Case Keenum Challenges Others To "Humble Yourselves, Listen And Engage In Uncomfortable Conversations"

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum released a statement through social media addressing institutional racism and the role he intends to take as well as a challenge he's issuing to others.

Pete Smith

by

captiva067

36 Browns Players, 3 Coaches, GM Sign Letter To Congress Aiming To End Qualified Immunity For Police Officers

The Players Coalition gathered 1,400 signatures across three major sports leagues for a letter they are sending to Congress that wants to end qualified immunity for police officers. Members of the Cleveland Browns added their names to the letter.

Pete Smith

by

Wallawallabingbang

Kevin Stefanski On Hurdles Presented By COVID-19 Restrictions: "We Just Have To Find A Way"

When it came to football questions on the conference call Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski discussed the challenges presented by COVID-19, the evolving changes in terms of what they are able to do and going through this unique process as a first time head coach.

Pete Smith

The Message Kevin Stefanski is Sending To Players: "Get In The Arena, We're All About Action"

On a conference call Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach spoke quite about the state of the country, the dialogue with his players and activism by himself, the players and the organization.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Bring In Coaches Through Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship

Through the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship, the Cleveland Browns will have six coaches from various backgrounds trying to learn and help them through training camp.

Pete Smith

Is The Browns Second Team Offensive Line As Good As The Bengals Starters?

The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the worst offensive lines in 2019 and did little to improve it while the Cleveland Browns made massive improvements, which leaves their second team on a similar level as the Bengals first team.

Pete Smith

by

Josh G

Former Cleveland Browns Running Back Peyton Hillis Speaks Out On His Time In Northeast Ohio

Peyton Hillis was a fan favorite for a season in Cleveland. He enjoyed his time in a place where he played his best football, making some pretty nice statements.

BrandonLittle

Myles Garrett Tweets GoFundMe For Cleveland Protester Who Loses Eye

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett tweets out the link to a GoFundMe campaign for a man named John Sanders from Sandusky, Ohio that lost his eye protesting in Cleveland on May 30th.

Pete Smith

Hue Jackson Makes Comment About Baker Mayfield, Set to Release Book Next Year

Hue Jackson is back in the media with comments about Baker Mayfield that leave you thinking.

BrandonLittle

by

Torpedo8