Latest NFL rookie rankings prove Browns GM Andrew Berry hit two home runs
There has been a lot made about the Cleveland Browns and their struggles through the first six games of the 2025 season, with a 1-5 record to show for it.
The hope is that the youth movement the Browns are experiencing will step up to the plate and demonstrate that the future is bright. While it doesn't reflect in the record, they do have some rookies who have played well.
ESPN had multiple contributors help with a top 10 rankings of the best rookies in the NFL after six games. The Browns have two of those rookies crack the top 10, the second most behind the New York Giants, who had three.
The highest-ranked Browns rookie on the list was second-round pick linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who came in at number six. Schwesinger is actually the second-highest-ranked defensive player on the list behind the Giants' Abdul Carter.
"Schwesinger has arguably been the most impressive rookie defender this season. His range was among the many positives on his scouting report coming out of UCLA, and that has carried over into the NFL. The rookie learning curve hasn't affected him at all. His instincts, tackling ability and effort are on display weekly. Schwesinger was Cleveland's second defensive pick in the 2025 draft (defensive tackle Mason Graham went No. 5), but he is already a building block for a Browns defense that is among the best in the league."
In six games, Schwesinger leads the Browns in tackles with 52, while adding three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and one sack. Cleveland appears to have the guy they will be able to build their defense around for the future.
The other Browns rookie on the list was another second-round pick running back Quinshon Judkins. Despite missing one game with his contract issues, Judkins has lived up to the expectations and more as their top back.
"Judkins has the stature of an NFL lead back. He is an urgent runner with the foot quickness and short-area juice to make defenders miss in tight quarters. He has seen at least 20 touches in three games this season, and he can produce on screens and checkdowns. In Kevin Stefanski's offense, where the run game is a foundational component, Judkins has been an easy fit since his debut in Week 2."
After having the pressure of filling some big shoes with Nick Chubb, Judkins has ran for 383 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He's proven to be the home run hitter on offense as the franchise can feel a little bit better about letting Chubb walk in free agency.
Named as an honorable mention was first-round defensive tackle Mason Graham, who has started all six games on the defensive line for the Browns. Graham has racked up 14 tackles, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, and a half sack.
There may be some criticism for Browns general manager Andrew Berry regarding the quarterback situation and how it was handled. Still, there's no denying he's got at least three solid pieces for the franchise. The verdict is still out on the rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, but Gabriel has looked okay in his two starts.
Cleveland's future at head coach and even in the front office might be in question, but if they lose their jobs, there are some cornerstone pieces for the next group to take over. This might even be a rookie class that saves the current regime's jobs.