Cleveland Browns 2025 quarterback game plan is actually working
With the Browns officially rolling with 94th overall pick Dillon Gabriel, and naming fifth rounder Sheduer Sanders as the backup quarterback, the team might finally have found the consistency they have been yearning for.
It’s not surprising that Cleveland's infamous four quarterback competition has ended with the two rookies as the final remaining. However, Browns fans may not have anticipated it to happen so quickly. Even though many had high hopes for Flacco and his ability to win games in the present; Browns fans should be thrilled that only the rookies remain so early on in the season.
While it felt inevitable that Gabriel would usurp the starting quarterback role from Joe Flacco, it came as a bit of a shock to everybody when they dealt the former Super Bowl champion to a divisional rival, the Cincinnati Bengals.
There likely wasn’t a lot of love lost between the Browns and Flacco this time around, as he had already been benched and was extremely vocal last season and throughout the offseason about his ability to start in the NFL. While Flacco gets to run the Bengals offense until superstar quarterback Joe Burrow returns from injury, it’s actually the Browns that wound up in a sweet situation.
With Flacco out, Sanders got his first of many experiences serving as the primary backup to Gabriel. Even with all of his controversies, it’s crucial to the consistency, and identity, of this roster that Sanders serves as the primary backup. After all, he has a massive fanbase that has been vocal about his ability to play.
While this move may seem like it might put pressure on Gabriel to keep Sanders at bay, it could also be seen as an opportunity for Sanders. Not to show what he’s got on the field, but off the field.
While Sanders serves in the backup role, he has a real opportunity to take the high road and show his support of teammates. Not only could this be an opportunity for Sanders to display maturity, but he will also retain the opportunity to step into the starting role.
Regardless, Sanders should be using the Mac Jones approach, who has been extremely vocal about his support of injured starter Brock Purdy, who many 49ers fans are calling to be benched for Jones upon his return. Even if Sanders fails to seize the opportunity to display his maturity to the media, he will still have the chance to learn.
As the official backup it is entirely likely that we will see Sanders, at the very minimum, finish out some blowout games. This could prove important should Dillon Gabriel sustain an injury or need to be benched for any reason.
Since the offense is aware these two are likely around to stay, all parties will have to develop confidence and consistency operating within Kevin Stefanski’s offense. Should the Browns have tried to force the veterans to run the offense, the long term success of the team would have suffered.
Now the Browns have stamped their identity. With both quarterbacks plus Isaiah Bond, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson and Harold Fannin Jr. all being rookies, the offense has gone all in on youth. With a clear identity and long awaited roster consistency, the Browns will look to be one of the more exciting teams once they find a rhythm.