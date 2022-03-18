LeBron James reacts to Browns trading for Deshaun Watson

LeBron James let it be known how he feels about the Cleveland Browns trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

At this point LeBron James is a back-and-forth fan of the Cleveland Browns. We’ve seen him side with Odell Beckham Jr. and even mock the Browns, other times he is cheering for them on social media.

Cleveland traded for star quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland native, James, took to Twitter to express how he felt.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!