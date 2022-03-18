Skip to main content

LeBron James reacts to Browns trading for Deshaun Watson

LeBron James let it be known how he feels about the Cleveland Browns trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

At this point LeBron James is a back-and-forth fan of the Cleveland Browns. We’ve seen him side with Odell Beckham Jr. and even mock the Browns, other times he is cheering for them on social media.

Cleveland traded for star quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland native, James, took to Twitter to express how he felt.

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
