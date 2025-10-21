Mason Graham proves he was worth top five draft pick during Sunday's win
The Cleveland Browns rookie draft class have exceeded expectations to this point, with their first-round pick Mason Graham showing signs of improvement each week through his first seven NFL games.
Graham has played very well on Cleveland’s defensive line so far. He has brought a style of play that presents much needed pressure, propelling the Browns to having one of the top ten defenses in the NFL, with a current record of 2-5 record.
The Michigan product played his stout style of defense, earning an important win this past Sunday in the poor weather conditions that he’s accustomed to, recording three tackles in total, all solo tackles.
The Browns rookie was nominated for Week 7's NFL Rookie of the Week because of his performance against Miami.
Historically, Cleveland hasn’t seen quite the success out of their draft class like they have so far from their most recent class. Seeing six out of their seven rookies starting in five or more games this season is more than enough to be excited about for Browns fans.
Graham was selected with the fifth overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Michigan, after the Browns traded out of the second overall pick. This trade not only gave Cleveland the option to select Graham but also gave them an extra first round pick to use in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Graham has played very well paired with superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett, which no doubt will help the young defensive tackle learn more from one of the NFL’s best players.
On the season, Graham has played consistently on a defensive line that features more depth than seen in recent years, which benefits Graham as he’s still learning how to play efficiently in the NFL.
Graham's performance through the first half of the season has given fans a lot to be excited about for the future.
He can’t be relied on to play every down for Cleveland, but with that depth gives the ability for substitutions, giving Graham and other linemen time to stay fresh and rest. This has contributed to Cleveland’s tough presence on the defensive side of the ball.
On the season, Graham has seventeen total tackles while recording half a sack, mainly taking up a block or two, which frees up the chance for Myles Garrett, Alex Wright, or one of their other linemen to rush the passer or stop the run.
Graham will look to continue his rise as a promising young rookie this Sunday against the New England Patriots, a team that features a back field led by two bruiser running backs. Graham will be relied on heavily to help shut down the Patriot’s run game.