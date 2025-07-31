Browns' Mason Graham Receives Major 2025 Prediction
While the Browns' selection of Mason Graham in April's NFL Draft drew criticism from analysts, the defensive tackle could make an immediate impact on his new team.
At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Graham adds a big, physical body to Cleveland's defensive front alongside Myles Garrett. The No. 5 overall pick sounded alarms early when he threw up during the team's rookie minicamp, but has otherwise fit in seamlessly with the Browns throughout training camp.
On Thursday, The Athletic gave Graham a very high upside prediction ahead of his rookie season. In an article outlining expectations for 2025 first-round picks, writer Nick Baumgardner praised Graham and the player he can become.
"Graham was a top-five player on my board for a long time, not just because of his ability to consistently explode blocks to collapse a pocket but also because of his football IQ and performances in the biggest moments against the best teams," Baumgartner said. "As a sophomore, Graham was arguably the best player on Michigan’s 2024 national title team. If he’s in shape, he’ll also be an instant starter."
Along the defensive interior, Graham is set to compete with veterans like Maliek Collins and Shelby Harris for a starting job. He will almost certainly earn playing time very early on, but if he proves to be a consistent threat up front, Graham could challenge Collins and Harris for a spot among Cleveland's first 11 on the field in Week 1.
The Browns open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 7.