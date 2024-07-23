Mike Vrabel Proposes Surprising Role For Browns Star Myles Garrett
Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is considered one of the more savvy football minds in the game. Which is why Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski jumped at the opportunity to add Vrabel to the team's staff for 2024.
Vrabel's presence is a luxury for Cleveland as both Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry look to use him as a resources for different ideas and perspectives. In a recent interview on the Pardon My Take Podcast, Vrabel hinted at one of his fun ideas, involving star defensive end Myles Garrett.
His pitch, use Garrett as a tight end as part of the Browns goal line package.
"[Kevin's] like 'we have a pretty new offensive staff, lot of guys who have transitioned on to other places and now we've hired some really good coaches that are new to Cleveland. Why don't you hang out on the offensive side and give a defensive perspective.'" Vrabel explained. Tommy Rees, former quarterback at Notre Dame, Alabama Coordinator and he's coaching tight ends so he's like 'why don't you work with Tommy,' and the tight ends. I played a little tight end in my day, you know."
Show host Big Cat then suggested "maybe Myles Garrett at tight end this year?" To which Vrabel followed up with a prompt shushing.
As Vrabel eluded to, he's no stranger to seeing a defensive player used on the offensive side of the ball. Particularly near the end zone. During his seven-year NFL career as linebacker Vrabel caught 10 total passes and all of them were for touchdowns.
Using Garrett that way would certainly be a wrinkle other teams aren't expecting. The 28-year-old did joke earlier this spring that he had volunteered his services as a returner for the NFL's revamped kickoff this season. Perhaps a role as a goal line tight end would suit him even better.
Then again, the Browns do have to be mindful of keeping their best player healthy so maybe he should just stick to tormenting quarterbacks.