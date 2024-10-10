Top NFC Team Urged To Pursue Trade For Browns' Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb appears to be closing in on a return after being sidelined since last September with a devastating knee injury, but how much his impending comeback will actually benefit the struggling Browns remains to be seen.
Cleveland is just 1-4, so one could make the argument that the team is already out of playoff contention here in October.
Taking that into consideration, could the Browns consider trading Chubb?
Trevor Squire of Heavy.com seems to think so, proposing that the Minnesota Vikings inquire about Chubb in the wake of Aaron Jones' injury.
"Entering the bye week with a 5-0 record, the Vikings should consider fortifying the running back room — and Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb should be a conversation," Squire wrote. " ... The Deshaun Watson experiment has not panned out, and the Browns may be ready to part ways with veteran talent to accelerate a rebuild."
Chubb is set to hit free agency after this season, so it may actually behoove Cleveland to move him now in order to recoup some value for him.
"The Browns could recoup a fifth-round pick from the Vikings, who could make an all-in move to fortify their running back with a playoff appearance looking inevitable," added Squire.
Minnesota looks like potential Super Bowl contenders early on, so it may certainly be in the market to acquire more talent in the coming weeks.
But would the Browns actually move Chubb?
Cleveland has remained very loyal to Chubb following his injury, and the 28-yaer-old is beloved by the fan base. He has spent his entire career with the Browns since entering the NFL in 2018 and has established himself as one of the best halfbacks in football.
But with Cleveland potentially entering rebuilding mode, it may be in the best interest of both sides for a change to be made.