Myles Garrett Makes Daunting Prediction on Browns 2025 Season
At one point this offseason, Myles Garrett was adamant the Cleveland Browns weren't ready to win, so much so that he went on a public crusade to be traded to a real contender. Four months later, he's changed his tune.
Asked if he believes the team is now better than he initially stated earlier in the year, Garrett made a bold prediction about outlook for the franchise in 2025.
"I know we will be better," Garrett asserted after the first day of mandatory minicamp.
Garrett's pivot comes on the heels of Cleveland handing him a record-setting, four-year $123.5 million extension back in March. Money certainly talks, and that type of pay day would convince anyone to be bought back in to an organization, after seemingly having one foot out the door.
Understandably, it's hard for Garrett's newfound confidence to feel sincere when he so adamantly pointed out the team's flaws a mere months ago. As he added on Tuesday, though, it's more than the money that has him suddenly believing.
“Being here, always staying in communication with the guys, seeing how they’re working, and continue to be a presence, even while I’m not physically here," said Garrett. "But I’m back and now it’s time to go.”
Following a 3-14 season in 2024, Garrett's initial comments on the team – while inflammatory to some – weren't totally off base. Many of the major sportsbooks have the Browns' win total for this upcoming season listed between 3.5 and 5.5 wins.
Much of that doubt comes from uncertainty at the quarterback position, which right now is a four-way competition between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.
However, if one of those four can provide stability under center, the Browns could certainly exceed the expectations of those in Vegas and prove Garrett's latest prediction right.