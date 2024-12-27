Myles Garrett Reveals New Discussions With Browns' Front Office
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is frustrated, and it's easy to understand why.
The Browns had playoff aspirations heading into 2024 and were even viewed as dark horse contenders for a deep playoff run by some.
However, with just two games remaining in the regular season, Cleveland is just 3-12 and searching for answers.
Garrett recently made some pointed comments about his future with the franchise, stating that he had no intention of waiting around for a rebuild.
Well, since those remarks, Garrett has apparently engaged in multiple conversations with Browns brass, saying that that the front office wanted to see where his head was. He added that they'll have more talks after the season is over, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.
Trade speculation has been swirling around the reigning Defensive Player of the Year since his quasi-ultimatum to the team, but as of now, it doesn't appear that Cleveland has any intention of moving him. The question is, will Garrett ultimately ask to be dealt?
Garrett is 29 years old and is in the prime of his career. He may not realistically have a whole lot of genuinely elite campaigns left, so there is a world in which it will be best for both parties to go in separate directions.
The Browns will almost surely do whatever they can to work things out with Garrett in the offseason. They do, however, need to have some sort of plan going forward.
Garrett has logged 41 tackles, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2024.