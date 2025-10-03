Myles Garrett shares inspiring message for new starting QB Dillon Gabriel
After Dillon Gabriel was named the starting quarterback a couple of days ago, the response to the move was met with lots of reactions.
These reactions could be summarized in a cloud of relief, criticism, and some positive feedback.
One Browns player shared his view on the situation today in an enlightening engagement. That player was star defensive end Myles Garrett.
Garrett has obviously dealt with numerous different quarterback situations during his nine years with the Cleveland franchise. From DeShone Kizer and going 0-16 in his rookie season to 2020 with Baker Mayfield going 11-5 and making it as far as the divisional round.
This will be the 15th different quarterback that has started for Cleveland since Myles was drafted first overall in 2017. At this point, Myles could be a bit watered down to the fact of a new quarterback starting for his team. This is what he had to say about Dillon Gabriel starting on Sunday:
“He has youthful exuberance, he brings up just a different vibe, different attitude, he always has a smile on his face,” Garrett said about the rookie quarterback.
In terms of what Myles is excited to see from Gabriel in his first start, he emphasized:
“I’m looking forward to seeing how he moves around the pocket and how he plays the game.”
Of course, when you have an older quarterback in Joe Flacco starting the first couple games, it could be a big switch-up to see Gabriel in the backfield.
Myles also backed Gabriel in terms of how the Browns' defense will be behind him on Sunday.
“We’ll be counting on him, but you know he can also count on us to support him in each phase of the game.”
This press conference effectively demonstrated how much Myles has become a leader of the defense and the team as a whole. For a player like Garrett, who has endured numerous hardships while playing for the Browns and worked with many quarterbacks, it demonstrates his maturity and commitment to the team to be excited and supportive of a rookie quarterback yet again.
Gabriel and the Browns will have a tough matchup on Sunday against a very good Vikings defense. To have one of the best defensive players in the league behind you and rallying his defensive teammates to perform at their best will certainly give Gabriel some more confidence and reassurance.
We will see how much confidence it takes at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.