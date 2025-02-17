PFF Predicts Myles Garrett Trade That Makes Sense For Browns In 2025 NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns don't technically have to trade star edge-rusher Myles Garrett, but that's their best bet as we quickly head toward the 2025 NFL Draft.
Yes, Garrett is under contract through the 2026 season, but he publicly came out recently and requested a trade so that he can try to win a championship elsewhere. That's a big blow to General Manager Andrew Barry and the Browns because just days before, he had said he wouldn't even trade Garrett for two first-round draft picks.
Barry is probably now regretting that because it's going to take two first-round picks and perhaps even more to pry Garrett away from Cleveland's grasp. That doesn't mean it's impossible, though, and Jordan Plocher of Pro Football Focus recently released a 2025 NFL Mock Draft featuring a trade of Garrett that does make sense for the Browns.
Plocher is predicting a blockbuster trade between the Browns and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys would get Garrett to tag team alongside Micah Parsons, while the Browns would receive Dallas' 2025 first-round pick (No. 12) and a 2026 first-rounder.
In this scenario, the Browns would select EDGE Abdul Carter out of Penn State with their own 2025 first-rounder at No. 2 and then complement that with the selection of Michigan cornerback Will Johnson at No. 12.
If the Browns have to get rid of Garrett, this scenario would be a win-win for both them and the Cowboys. Specific to Cleveland, though, the Browns would get a pass-rusher in Carter who notched 23 sacks in the past three seasons for Penn State, including 12 sacks in 2024.
In Johnson, they'd be drafting a big, 6-foot-2 cornerback who they could pair alongside Denzel Ward in the secondary. Johnson is a game-changer who notched nine interceptions and three defensive touchdowns for Michigan over the past three seasons.
Shipping out Garrett is going to hurt the Browns no matter what. At least in this scenario, they'd be able to quickly re-stock at pass-rusher. The addition of Johnson with that extra first-round pick is the kicker that makes this a good trade.