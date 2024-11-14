Saints Star Stamps Bold Label On Browns QB
The Cleveland Browns will be facing the New Orleans Saints this Sunday, meaning that Jameis Winston will be seeing his old teammates.
Winston spent four years with the Saints between 2020 and 2023, primarily serving as a reserve. Last year, he backed up Derek Carr, who revealed how much he genuinely likes Winston ahead of the upcoming matchup.
Carr went as far to label Winston one of the best teammates he's ever had.
Carr's statement does not come as much of a surprise.
Winston is very well-liked in Cleveland, so it would only make sense that he was thoroughly appreciated in New Orleans, as well.
The veteran's infectious personality is palpable, and you have to think that his positive attitude has made things much more bearable for the Browns in the middle of what has been a disastrous season.
Winston has made seven appearances while making two starts for Cleveland in 2024, throwing for 652 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 59.6 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 83.4.
The 30-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Florida State, was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.
Winston spent the first five years of his career with the Buccaneers, and while he certainly showed flashes of brilliance, he never really materialized like Tampa Bay had hoped.
You can't say Winston's run with the Bucs wasn't interesting, though, like in 2019 when he threw for 33 touchdowns and 30 picks.
We'll see what Winston can do against his former Saints club this weekend.