New QB Option for Browns Won't Excite Anyone
The Cleveland Browns badly need a new quarterback this offseason. Deshaun Watson has a good chance of missing the 2025 season due to a reinjured Achilles and the franchise wouldn't really want to enter next year with him as the starter even if he was healthy.
With that in mind, many believe that the Browns could take a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders will be available with that pick.
However, there are also quite a few who don't think Cleveland would be welcome to draft Sanders. Deion Sanders may very well try to block the Browns from landing his son.
That being said, what would the front office do if Ward is taken No. 1 overall and they're forbidden from drafting Sanders? They might have to turn to free agency.
Should that scenario come up, Cleveland would have a few options to pick from. Unfortunately, they won't have a ton of money to spend and could be priced out of free agents like Sam Darnold.
A new name has been suggested as a potential target for the Browns, but it isn't an option that would excite anyone.
Zac Jackson of The Athletic has suggested that former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could be an option for Cleveland.
“The New York Giants are swallowing around $22 million next season to move on from Jones, and with the relationship over, they cut Jones late last year and allowed him to finish the season in Minnesota. He’ll be affordable, he’s mobile and — depending on what some teams decide with quarterbacks currently under contract — could be somebody’s opening-day starter,” Jackson wrote.
Jones has shown flashes of potential throughout his career, but he has had many moments where he has looked like a total bust.
Throughout his 70-game NFL career, Jones has completed 64.1 percent of his pass attempts for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions. He has also picked up 2,179 yards and scored 15 touchdowns on the ground.
At 27 years old, Jones could be a long-term option if he starts playing up to his full potential.
Perhaps the Browns could trade down, draft a quarterback like Jaxson Dart, and sign Jones. That would give them Jones to start the season with Dart ready to take over at some point later on.
Hopefully, the front office can get something more substantial done. But, if push comes to shove, Jones could become a potential option to watch for Cleveland.