Giants' WR Malik Nabers Draws Comparison To Former Cleveland Browns Star
The Cleveland Browns are expecting to have their hands full with Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers this weekend.
Through two weeks, Nabers is the second most targeted wideout in football, and the go-to target for quarterback Daniel Jones. Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz knows that limiting Nabers is one of the biggest challenges his group will face this weekend.
In praising Nabers for his early career success, Schwartz also offered up an interesting comparison for the young wideout. One that Browns fans are all too familiar with.
"I don't know if anyone else sees the comparison, but he reminds me a lot of Odell Beckham Jr. Just in the way he moves and his run after the catch ability," said Schwartz. "They target him a lot when they're looking for big plays. And also they target him on some short passes that he's been able to break tackles."
Cleveland is plenty familiar with Beckham Jr.'s work, considering he spent two and a half seasons with the Browns between 2019-2021. During that span, the superstar wideout was a lightening rod for the Browns offense. He caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns while playing for the franchise.
Ironically, just like Nabers, Beckham Jr. also began his career with the Giants, which perhaps is part of the reason why Schwartz felt compelled to compare the two.
While Beckham Jr.'s career has been derailed by injuries in recent years – he spent 2023 with the Ravens, playing in 14 games and has yet to make his 2024 debut with the Dolphins – Nabers' career is just getting started.
The Browns will get their first look at the potential rising star on Sunday, and hope to not become part of his career highlight reel for years to come.