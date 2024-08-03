NFL Analyst Reports Cleveland Browns A Finalist for Brandon Aiyuk Trade
The Cleveland Browns do not necessarily "need" to pursue a trade for a star wide receiver. However, a move for an elite wideout would help take the offense to the next level.
Already on the roster are Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy. Behind them, the Browns have good talent in Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman. Now, it is being reported that they could pull off a massive blockbuster trade for a wideout.
Cam Marino, an NFL analyst for NFL Draft Buzz and formerly of USA Today, has reported that Cleveland is one of the top two front-runners to acquire San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Aiyuk has been rumored to be a potential trade candidate all offseason long.
At this point in time, the 49ers and Aiyuk have not had any positive reports come out about their contract extension talks. Aiyuk wants to get paid and it doesn't sound like San Francisco is close to meeting his demands.
During the 2023 NFL season with the 49ers, Aiyuk showed off his ability to be a true No. 1 wideout. He caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers would look good in the Browns' offense.
Amari Cooper isn't getting any younger and committing long-term to him could be a mistake. Jeudy is a good player, but he has not been able to prove that he can live up to the hype that made him the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Bringing in a talent like Aiyuk would take the Cleveland offense to the next level. He would also be the long-term No. 1 wideout for Deshaun Watson or whoever the Browns have at quarterback.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Aiyuk. San Francsico could still try to keep him around long-term, but a trade currently seems more likely with all the reports that have come out.
While Marino is not an NFL insider like Ian Rapoport or Adam Schefter, it's an interesting report. Perhaps the Browns truly are in the running to acquire Aiyuk.