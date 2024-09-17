NFL Analyst Reveals Bold Demand To Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns briefly erased the sour taste of their brutal season opener with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, but they still have clear issues, and the most prominent problem for the Browns may be under center.
While Deshaun Watson looked a bit better this past Sunday, he was hardly impressive, going 22-for-34 with 186 yards. He rushed for a touchdown, but didn't log one through the air.
On the season overall, Watson has thrown for 355 yards, a touchdown and a couple of interceptions while completing 58.2 percent of his throws and posting a passer rating of 63.
As a result, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport feels Cleveland should make a change at quarterback...and ASAP.
"So long as Watson is under center, the rest of that roster is effectively being wasted," Davenport said. "Bench Watson and start Jameis Winston. Now."
Of course, it isn't that simple.
Watson is under contract through 2026 and carries cap hits of just under $73 million in each of the last two years of his deal. The Browns are obviously well aware of this, so there are massive financial ramifications at play here.
That being said, the question remains just how long Cleveland will stick with Watson when it has a perfectly capable backup in Winston waiting in the wings.
Watson's new legal issues have certainly not made things any easier for him, so it's entirely possible that the Browns may become fed up with the situation and bench him regardless of the cost.
For now, though, Cleveland is rolling with Watson. We'll see if things change during the team's matchup with the New York Giants this Sunday.