NFL Analyst Reveals Cleveland Browns Worst QB During OTAs
The Cleveland Browns made it a point this offseason to improve their situation at quarterback.
The first move made was to acquire Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. In the early portion of his time in Cleveland, Pickett seems to be struggling.
ESPN Cleveland's Aaron Goldhammer shared rumors around OTAs in Cleveland and they are not favorable to Pickett, who was pegged as the "consensus worst player" in the quarterback room.
"Consensus worst player at OTAs, Kenny Pickett," Goldhammer said.
The Browns currently have four quarterbacks in the mix. Joe Flacco rejoined the team on a one-year deal before Cleveland added both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Best quarterback at OTAs yesterday deom what I heard, and I talked to 20 people, consensus best quarterback, Joe Flacco," Goldhammer said.
If Cleveland opts to bring three quarterbacks to training camp, who is the odd man out? Pickett might be the answer and there have been trade rumors circulating. This includes comments made by NFL Insider Mike Florio.
“I don’t think they’re taking those four to camp. I think one of those guys will be gone, traded or cut, and replaced with a true camp arm who’s there to help get through the individual drills... Put me down for they are going to trade Kenny Pickett before camp," Florio said.
Pickett spent the first two years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being a first-round pick in 2022. He started 24 games in two years before being traded to Philadelphia, where he served as the backup to Jalen Hurts on the Super Bowl champion Eagles.