NFL Analyst Urges Browns to Trade Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns are facing a major crossroads. Do they try to continue competing despite what is looking like a lost season, or do they look into a rebuild?
Andrew Berry will have to make some tough decision ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 5th.
Amari Cooper is a name that many believe could end up being moved. There are plenty of other Browns players who have been mentioned as possible trade candidates as well.
Now, one ESPN analyst believes that it's time for Cleveland to trade superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett.
During a recent appearance, Chris Canty boldly stated that it's time for the Browns to trade one of the best pass-rushers of all-time.
"Cleveland Browns, y'all need to trade Myles Garrett. It's time," Canty said.
Of course, this is just Canty's opinion. It would be very unlikely that Cleveland would even consider trading Garrett. That being said, if they're going to go into a rebuild, he would bring back a major haul in a potential trade.
So far this season, despite dealing with multiple injury issues, Garrett has had another big-time year. He has racked up 13 total tackles to go along with four sacks and two forced fumbles. Once again, he has been a lethal threat and the heart and soul of the Browns.
Moving on from him would be moving on from an era of the franchise. He simply seems like the kind of player that a franchise would do everything possible to keep for an entire career.
At 28 years old, Garrett still has plenty of good football left in him. Cleveland doesn't appear to have a great outlook right now, but moving on from Garrett could end up being another colossal mistake by a franchise that has made way too many mistakes in recent years.
More than likely, this is all just an opinion that will have no truth behind it. Garrett doesn't seem likely to be on his way out of town this year.
It's a bold opinion, but that's exactly all that it is and nothing more.