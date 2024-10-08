NFL Coach Offers Defense of Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached the lowest point of his NFL career, and there doesn't appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
But is it all Watson's fault?
One coach of an NFC team does not think so.
A coach told ESPN that Watson still has ability, but that he simply has not made a connection with the Browns' offensive system.
"I actually think he's still got a lot of the arm, talent and ability, maybe not quite as mobile as it used to be," the coach said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. "It just looks like he's disjointed, and the entire offense is disjointed. There doesn't appear to be a lot of trust in what's going on around him and that can lead to bad play really fast. People underestimate how important that is. I don't think it's talent or scheme, they just aren't on the same page."
It seems like this specific coach actually has belief in Watson as an individual player. He just doesn't seem to think the 28-year-old is a great fit in Cleveland at the moment.
And the coach is right: you really can't pin all of this on Watson.
The Browns have allowed a league-worst 26 sacks this season, and their rushing attack ranks just 27th in the NFL. There doesn't really seem to be any sense of direction offensively, and while Watson should definitely shoulder some of the blame, it's more than just him.
Through five starts this season, Watson has thrown for 852 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 60.2 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 74.8. He has totaled 19 passing touchdowns and 12 picks in 17 starts with the Browns since arriving in 2022.
Cleveland is just 1-4 this year.