NFL Draft Order: Where Browns Are Picking After Week 16
The losing continues for the Cleveland Browns, but so too does their rise up the NFL Draft Order.
Week 16 wasn't just about Cleveland osing though, wins by the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers helped them move two spots in the draft order.
As things stand right now, the Browns old the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft according to Tankathon's draft order tracker. Last week, they were situated as the No. 7 pick before suffering another loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals. The four teams that remain in front of Cleveland in the order include the Tennessee Titans, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New England Patriots and the New York Giants, who are currently in the drivers seat to earn the No. 1 overall pick with a 2-13 record.
Carolina officially graduated to the four-win club, which has them going to seventh overall in the order. The rest of the top 10 is rounded out by the New York Jets, the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints.
With two games to go, the Browns are now well positioned to finish the season with a top five pick. They finish the season with a home showdown against the Miami Dolphins this weekend, before closing out the season on the road in Baltimore.
Where the Browns ultimately fit in the draft order will be immensely important in determining how they use that first pick, which is the first, first round pick Andrew Berry will make since 2021. More specifically, quarterback could be on the menu the higher Cleveland slides up the board.
As things stand right now, the Browns have nine picks to use in the upcoming NFL Draft, including four in the first three rounds. Their full arsenal includes the following picks:
1st Round (own)
2nd Round (own)
3rd Round (own)
3rd Round (Buffalo)
4th Round (own)
5th Round (Lions)
6th Round (own)
6th Round (Dolphins via Bears)
6th Rounder (Vikings)