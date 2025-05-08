NFL Insider Makes Very Bold QB Prediction for Cleveland Browns
As the Cleveland Browns head into their 2025 offseason program, the quarterback position is a focal point of intense competition and media speculation. Veteran NFL analyst Albert Breer weighed in on the team’s crowded QB room, suggesting that recently re-signed Joe Flacco is in "pole position" to take the first snaps, with a significant evaluation period ahead this spring.
The Browns' quarterback situation for 2025 has been actively shaped through free agency, trades, and the draft. The team brought back Joe Flacco, the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, on a one-year deal. They also acquired 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Adding to the mix, Cleveland drafted two QBs: Dillon Gabriel from Oregon in the third round and Shedeur Sanders from Colorado in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This quartet is set to compete for roles, with incumbent Deshaun Watson expected to miss most, if not all, of the season due to injury.
Breer expects Flacco to get the initial nod in spring practices, while the competition for the starting job remains open. He emphasized the critical nature of this evaluation period for the Browns, under head coach Kevin Stefanski and newly promoted offensive coordinator Tommy Rees—as well as general manager Andrew Berry. Given limited practice reps, early assessments will be crucial for an offense looking to rebound from a disappointing 2024 season.
A key factor noted by Breer is the financial structure of the veteran contracts: "The guarantees for Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are almost identical," Breer stated. This suggests that on-field performance and fit within the team’s offensive scheme and future plans will likely be the primary drivers in roster decisions, rather than contractual financial penalties for parting with either veteran.
NFL teams normally keep three quarterbacks on their rosters, but Breer's expects a four-quarterback room in Cleveland, with the two veterans active on game day to start the season. However, the performances of Gabriel and Sanders throughout the offseason could easy cause the Browns to change course. If one of the two rookies demonstrates the readiness to start, or at least the ability to be the team’s primary backup, Cleveland will have the flexibility to deal one of their veteran quarterbacks and open a roster spot.
The development of Sanders and Gabriel will be closely monitored. Both prospects enter the league with extensive collegiate experience. Their ability to quickly adapt to the NFL's speed and the Brown’s system will determine their initial placement within Cleveland’s crowded depth chart.
The upcoming weeks of OTAs and minicamp will be pivotal in shaping the Browns' quarterback hierarchy. While Flacco is seen as the early leader, the competition with Pickett and the potential emergence of Gabriel or Sanders make this one of the most intriguing quarterback battles to watch heading into the 2025 NFL season.