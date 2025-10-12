NFL insider names five Browns as potential trade deadline candidates
It’s been a busy week in the NFL, and specifically for the Cleveland Browns, so far in the trade department. According to one ESPN analyst, those trades may not be over for the Browns.
Cleveland has already shipped out Joe Flacco in a trade with the Bengals and followed it up by sending Greg Newsome to the Jaguars.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter compiled a list full of over 30 names that could be on the move before the November 4 trade deadline. Five of those names were Cleveland Browns including multiple offensive lineman, David Njoku and Shelby Harris.
Njoku has been a staple of the Browns offense since 2017. He recently became 10th in Browns history for receiving yards.
With the emergence of rookie Harold Fannin Jr., Njoku has seen his role in the offense slightly decline. He no longer feels like the safety valve with Joe Flacco at quarterback. Njoku has 20 catches for 195 yards, while Fannin has 21 catches for 173 yards this season.
Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel did show a tendency to target Njoku more, but if Fannin sees his role continue to grow, Njoku could be on his way out.
The 29-year-old tight end would still bring plenty of value on the market. He’s a freakish athlete and an above average blocker. The Browns are trying to keep Fannin and Njoku on the field together, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Cleveland make this move.
On the offensive line, Schefter had Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller and Ethan Pocic all listed as trade candidates.
It’s never a good sign when the entirety of the interior group of your line is featured here. The offensive line has been bad this season. Flacco was sacked nine times in his time with the Browns and Gabriel has already been sacked twice.
The offensive tackles, Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones, have been banged up all year long. Jones is currently on IR and will miss the rest of the season. That leaves just the interior three with any value left.
Last draft the Browns took offensive guard Zak Zinter in the second round. He has yet to find his way on the field in a true starting role with Bitonio and Teller as the starters. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Browns move off of one to bring Zinter in.
Bitonio talked about retirement in the offseason though, and as the longest tenured member of the team, it seems likely the organization wants him to retire in Cleveland.
Meanwhile Teller will be a free agent soon. The Browns traded Newsome knowing they wouldn’t be able to extend him, so it makes sense for them to do it again. If either guard moves, it’d be him.
Pocic suffered a scary looking injury during preseason this year. The Browns were ready to bring former Ohio State Buckeye Luke Wypler into the starting lineup. Pocic stayed healthy though, and Wypler hasn’t been needed. If the Browns see value, Pocic could be an expendable piece of the team.
The final player Schefter listed was defensive lineman Shelby Harris. Harris recently turned 34 years old. Truthfully, he doesn’t have much left in the tank. It makes sense for the Browns to move off of him, opting to roll with their younger options on the line.
Rookie Mason Graham has been a force this year, along with Maliek Collins, who has had a resurgence this year. Undrafted rookie Aiden Huntington has played great so far, and if Mike Hall ever comes back from injury, it’ll be even better.
Harris did make a game-winning play this season, blocking the field goal attempt against the Green Bay Packers. Outside of that, he’s been nothing more than a rotational defensive player. If the Browns can find value for him, it’d be worth it to make that trade, and let him go somewhere with bigger hopes this season.
In a season where the Browns could be looking to make big changes, don’t be surprised to see them stay active before the trade deadline.