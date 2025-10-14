NFL insider reveals Kevin Stefanski's job status, when the next coach could be fired
The Browns have recently fallen to 1-5 in this young NFL season, with their most recent loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now that we have almost made it to Week 7, the hot seat for NFL coaches has been steadily warming up.
We have already seen one coach get fired, as the Tennessee Titans moved on from second-year head coach Brian Callahan, who finished with a 4-19 overall record in his time there. But there is another coach who has totaled a 4-19 record since the beginning of last season, and he coaches in Cleveland.
Kevin Stefanski has compiled a 40-44 record in the regular season with the Browns, leading them to two playoff appearances, winning a playoff game, and earning NFL Coach of the Year honors in two seasons.
Adam Schefter recently went on the Pat McAfee show to talk all things NFL and was asked when he thinks NFL coaches on the hot seat might get fired.
"I don't see a coaching move being made any time soon," Schefter said.
Almost instantly, Schefter announced the news that Callahan had been fired in Tennessee. In that segment, Schefter hinted at the fact that these firings can happen at any time.
“For all I know, we're going to hang up here and someone's going to get fired," Schefter said.
The problem with firing Stefanski is that most of the Browns' shortcomings have not been from Stefanski directly. Thirteen different quarterbacks have started for the Browns since Stefanski became the head coach in 2020, and that list, of course starting with Baker Mayfield.
In Stefanski’s time with Cleveland, he has led the Browns to two different 11-win seasons. The only other head coach in Cleveland history to have led the team to two different 11-win seasons was the Hall of Famer Paul Brown in 1951 & 1953.
He is only the 16th coach in NFL history to win Coach of the Year multiple times, the first in Browns history to do so, and the first since Forrest Gregg in 1976.
During the Browns 78-year history, the team has surpassed 6,000 scrimmage yards in a single season just seven times, but have reached the mark in four seasons under Stefanski.
Coach firings can happen at any time, and some coaches have definitely been fired for less in history. But I wouldn’t expect the Browns to fire Stefanski soon, unless there is a drastic change in how the ownership feels about him.