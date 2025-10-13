Kevin Stefanski shares update on Cleveland Browns' playcalling situation
With the Browns falling to a 1-5 record following another uneven offensive performance where the Dillon Gabriel-led unit mustered only 9 points, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski’s play-calling came — once again — under fire.
However, we shouldn’t be expecting any change regarding these duties just yet, according to Stefanski himself.
“I’m gonna keep calling plays, but I want to stress … We have to get better in so many areas, and that includes coaching,” said Stefanski during Monday’s media session. “That includes how we teach our guys, how we put them in different formations. The ways you run the ball, ways you pass the ball. All the above.”
Stefanski’s comments echo what he said on Sunday after the loss at Pittsburgh, where he mentioned that “There’s a lot of things that we need to do better.”
However, unlike yesterday, Stefanski quickly dismissed any notion that playcalling could be placed on the shoulders of another coach, one day after seemingly leaving the door open – slightly – for a change, when he stated, “Obviously I’ll look at all things,” and reaffirming that same sentiment when pressed regarding the playcalling by mentioning, “There’s a long list of things we gotta do better.”
Stefanski has been the main playcaller for the Browns during most of his head coaching career, now in his sixth year with the franchise. Except for a brief period where former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey took on the mantle of playcaller from Week 8 to the end of the 2024 season before being fired, Stefanski has held a tight grip on the role.
During his end of season press conference in January of this year, Stefanski announced he would retake playcalling duties for 2025, while adding, “I reserve the right to change my mind.”
But six games into the 2025 and leading an offense struggling to score points, Stefanski isn’t quite ready to change his mind just yet. The Browns rank 30th in the NFL in total touchdowns scored with eight, and hold the same ranking in passing touchdowns for the year, with just five.
Cleveland’s aerial offense has looked especially stagnant, with a league-worst 5.0 yards per pass attempt after Week 6. The Browns started the season with Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback, but quickly shipped him to the Bengals via trade after demoting him in favor of third-round rookie, Gabriel, who’s 0-2 as an NFL starter since.
Stefanski’s seat is getting hotter by the minute, and head coaching dismissals in the NFL started today with the Titans (one of the two teams with worse touchdown production than the Browns) getting rid of Brian Callahan. That means Stefanski could be coaching — and calling plays — for his job in the next few weeks, starting with a home game against the 1-5 Dolphins next week.