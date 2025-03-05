NFL Insider Suggests Three Uninspiring QB Options for Browns
It's no secret that the Browns are quarterback hunting. But given this year is considered a weak draft class, Cleveland may opt to wait on selecting a quarterback with its top pick until 2026, which could include Texas' Arch Manning, Clemson's Cade Klubnik and Penn State's Drew Allar.
In order to do that, the Browns would need a serviceable passer under center for the 2025 season. That solution may not be ideal for Browns fans who want a long-term answer under center, but it could prove to be for the better if one of the aforementioned quarterbacks ends up separating themselves from the pack as an elite prospect this upcoming season.
ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler listed three potential free agent names the Browns could be targeting at quarterback to ESPN Cleveland on Wednesday, assuming the Browns decide to sign a stopgap.
"I've heard a player like Carson Wentz is on their radar, who I know wouldn't be the sexiest name right now, but he's done a good amount in this league and wouldn't be too costly," Fowler said. "I've heard some buzz about Daniel Jones coming out of the Combine. I do think [Kirk Cousins] would be in play if he's available."
Wentz and Jones are both unrestricted free agents, but Cousins is still under contract with the Falcons for three more years and $155 million. In order to make his way to the Browns, Atlanta would need to buy him out. Insiders are skeptical that the Falcons will do that.
While none of those three options are the most exciting potential quarterbacks in the world for Browns fans, Cleveland needs someone to start under center next season, and it could be hard to pass on a player like Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter or Colorado DB/WR Travis Hunter.