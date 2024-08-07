NFL Insider Weighs in on Cleveland Browns’ Chances for Brandon Aiyuk Trade
The Cleveland Browns are one of the most talked about teams in the NFL right now thanks to the rumors swirling around about a potential trade with the San Francisco 49ers for star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Following the news that the New England Patriots have ended their trade pursuit of Aiyuk, the Browns appear to be the current most likely trade destination available.
While there are other teams involved in trade discussions with the 49ers, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland has a very legitimate shot of acquiring Aiyuk.
Albert Breer, an NFL insider for Sports Illustrated, has weighed in on the topic.
"The Browns’ depth at receiver is in a good spot, whether a Brandon Aiyuk trade happens or not (I’d guess it probably doesn’t happen for Cleveland, but the Browns are in the mix)."
That may not be the prediction that Browns fans want to see, but it's a valid prediction.
Could that prediction have changed following the news that the Patriots are out on Aiyuk? Potentially, but there is still a very real chance that all of this trade hype could end up being for nothing.
Should Cleveland be able to get a deal done for Aiyuk, their offense would instantly get more dangerous.
Amari Cooper may need to be traded to make this deal happen. Even if he does head back to San Francisco in the trade, the Browns will still have more speed, athleticism, and playmaking ability on the field.
During the 2023 season, Aiyuk put together the best season of his NFL career so far. He caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers would have a chance to increase even more in a No. 1 role for Deshaun Watson.
Only time will tell whether or not Cleveland can get a deal done for Aiyuk. Fans will simply have to wait and see what happens next.
Expect to hear more updates in the near future. The 49ers are in no rush to trade Aiyuk, but for a team acquiring him like the Browns, getting him in as soon as possible would be ideal.