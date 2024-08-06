Kyle Shanahan Offers Update on Brandon Aiyuk Trade Amid Recent Reports
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's future on the team has been up in the air all offseason as trade rumors continue to circulate.
On Monday, reports came out stating Aiyuk had been traded. This was quickly debunked by NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.
However, another report came out on Tuesday from Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area stating that two teams—the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots—have completed the trade framework for Aiyuk.
With all of these rumors circling around, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked on Tuesday to provide some more clarification. It sounds like no deal has been made, and Shanahan isn't sure when or if a trade will happen.
"I'm not getting into any specifics with offers, contracts, trades, anything like that, but what I can tell you is nothing has changed," Shanahan said. "I know a lot was out yesterday and stuff, but from the situation that we're in with Brandon, nothing has changed."
Shanahan admitted for fans not to rule out a scenario in which Aiyuk stays with the 49ers.
Aiyuk is coming off a very successful season as he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, while averaging 17.9 yards per reception. His receiving yards and yards per reception totals both set career-highs as Aiyuk helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl.