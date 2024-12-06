NFL Legend Speaks Honestly About Browns QB Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston has made things interesting for the Cleveland Browns when it comes to their future at the quarterback position.
With the way that he has played since taking over the starting job following the Deshaun Watson injury, Winston is forcing the Browns to keep him in consideration. There is a chance that Cleveland could re-sign the veteran quarterback this offseason to be their 2025 starter.
He has made five starts in his new role and his numbers have been solid.
Throughout the 2025 season thus far, Winston has completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,763 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also scored a rushing touchdown.
Obviously, the interception number has been a bit concerning, but he has played well. No one can take what he has done away from him and it sure looks like he's putting himself in a position to be given another starting opportunity.
Whether that opportunity will come with the Browns or with another team remains to be seen.
Kurt Warner, a legendary NFL quarterback, took some time to speak out about Winston. He provided a bold and honest opinion about the Cleveland quarterback.
“I’ve always believed this, you know, when I watch him, and the majority of good plays that he makes, and the kind of throws and the things that we saw for the majority of the game last night, says, without a doubt, he’s one of the 32 best quarterbacks that we have in the world,” Warner said.
Clearly, Warner is a big fan of Winston. If Winston could cut down his interceptions, he would be playing at an elite level.
At 30 years old, Winston still has some good football years left in him. Just listening to him talk, it's easy to hear the leadership and optimism that he brings to the table.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Browns choose to do this offseason. It seems likely that they'll look to re-sign Winston, but fans will simply have to wait and find out.