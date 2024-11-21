NFL Makes Major Decision on Browns' Schedule
The Cleveland Browns have been an absolute mess this season, as they are sitting at 2-8 heading into their Thursday night matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But this will not be the Browns' last primetime game of the year.
Cleveland is also scheduled to face the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in two weeks, and many were wondering if the NFL would decide to go a different route.
However, it looks like the league will keep the schedule as is.
Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan has revealed that the Browns' Week 13 matchup with the Broncos will not be flexed out, so Cleveland will get some national attention for two weeks straight.
That might not be a good thing based on how the Browns' season has gone.
Cleveland entered 2024 not only with playoff aspirations, but with Super Bowl hopes. On paper, the Browns looked loaded, and the fact that they won 11 games last year in spite of sifting through five different starting quarterbacks provided massive hope for the future.
Instead, Cleveland has been one of the worst teams in the NFL, and it is now more likely to be headed for a No. 1 draft pick than any sort of respectable showing this season.
The Browns have a plethora of needs up and down their roster, and even their well-regarded defense—which ranked No. 1 in the league last year—has plummeted to 19th.
Perhaps the most notable thing about Cleveland's matchup with Denver is that wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will be making his Mile High homecoming, as the Browns acquired him via trade with the Broncos last spring.