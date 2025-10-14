NFL power rankings roundup: Where do the Browns stand after Week 6?
The Cleveland Browns took a tumble across media-wide Power Rankings after a lopsided loss to the Steelers, 23-9, on Sunday, and are no buried within the last five spots on the majority of lists.
Owning a record of 1-5 after six games, the Browns need to quickly pick up the pace if they are still thinking about playing some meaningful football in January, even if this is easier said than done.
We surveyed eight of the most prominent national media outlets to see where the Browns are placed in each Power Ranking after Week 6’s debacle, and to no one’s surprise, the findings don’t look so great.
Yahoo Sports! had the Browns ranked highest among these outlets, at 24th before the Week 6 matchup. Now, they appear at the 26th spot, the highest among all eight outlets.
From there on, it just gets worse.
SI and PFT had Cleveland sitting at 25th, but the drop was considerable for Sports Illustrated, which now sees them as the 30th franchise in its list. For PFT, the Browns sank all the way to 28th, after loosing in Pittsburgh.
ESPN, CBS Sports, Fox Sports and USA TODAY Sports all had Cleveland stationed at 26th before las weekends game. While CBS Sports only moved them downwards two slots, to 28th, ESPN, Fox Sports and USA TODAY Sports all have them at 29th now.
NFL.com is the hardest outlet on Cleveland, not just because they were positioned at 29th before their most recent defeat, but also because they were dropped one sport on that list to 30th, tying SI’s Power Ranking for the worst place among all eight lists.
With questions surrounding head coach Kevin Stefanski’s playcalling, a rookie quarterback who had major issues against pressure from the Steelers in Dillon Gabriel, and an offensive line that’s been struggling to stay healthy all year long, the Browns are getting ready to host the Miami Dolphins, another 1-5 team with a, urgency to win now in order to salvage the season.
According to ESPN Analytics, the Browns have just a 1% chance to take the AFC North at the moment.
Among all eight media outlets mentioned above, only NFL.com and Fox Sports currently have Miami ranked above Cleveland on their Power Rankings, in both cases, just one spot (29th and 28th, respectively.)
Cleveland started the week as a betting favorite over Miami for their Week 7 matchup, which will be played at Huntington Bank Field.