Cleveland Browns open the week as betting favorites against their next opponent
Sunday’s underwhelming performance during a 23-9 defeat on the road against the Steelers has left the Browns staring at a 1-5 record and many wondering where is rock bottom for this team.
Cleveland is already on its second starting quarterback for the season, and the carousel might not be ready for a full stop just yet.
Even so, oddsmakers appear to be high on the Browns for their next matchup.
At several betting sites and sportsbooks, Cleveland appears as an early favorite over its Week 7 rival, Miami.
For example, FanDuel Sportsbook sees the Browns as a -2.5 favorite against the spread, with a moneyline of -118 for Cleveland and +142 for Miami. Similarly, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Browns at -2.5 against the spread as favorites, with a moneyline of -120 for Miami and -142 for Cleveland. Bet MGM, Bet 365 and BetRivers and Caesars Sportsbook have also opened up the week placing the Browns as favorites against the spread, -2.5.
Moneylines do differ slightly, with Bet 365 offering Browns -120 and Dolphins +140, while Bet Rivers posted the Browns -114 and Dolphins +141, for example.
Miami is coming off another discouraging loss of its own, this time by 29-27 against the Chargers. The Dolphins had taken a late lead with just 46 seconds remaining, thanks to Tua Tagovailoa’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Darren Waller, but the Bolts responded quickly, with Justin Herbert finding Ladd McConkey for a 46 yard-gain that set up Cameron Dicker’s game-winning field goal in the waning moments.
The defeat left the Dolphins with the same 1-5 mark as the Browns, who will be hosting the matchup next Sunday at Huntington Bank Field.
While there’s no shortage of questions surrounding both franchises, at least Miami seems to have an answer at the most important position in the game with Tagovailoa, whereas the Browns have no certainty at quarterback.
Third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel started his second game for Cleveland, completing 29 of 52 attempts for 221 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions, and looking a bit rattled in the face of Pittsburgh pressure.
Meanwhile, fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders served as backup for the first time in his career, but didn’t get to see the field against the Steelers. Voices calling for him to get an opportunity to play could get louder as the week progresses.
Regarding injury news, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, tight end David Njoku and edge rusher Joe Tyron Shoyinka are among those who suffered injuries in Week 6.