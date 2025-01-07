Insider Connects Cleveland Browns to Aaron Rodgers
Everyone is eager to find out what the Cleveland Browns are going to do at the quarterback position this offseason. Deshaun Watson is clearly not the answer and fans could not be more excited about the possibility of adding a signal caller with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft or in free agency.
Either way that the Browns choose to go, they should be able to find a big-time upgrade.
NFL insider James Palmer has offered a connection to an intriguing option. He thinks that Aaron Rodgers could make sense for Cleveland.
"Who's to stay a place like Cleveland doesn't take a flier as a gap starter or Pittsburgh," Palmer said. "I'm just throwing different teams out there because Aaron has showed us at this point in his life and in his career, asking for every dollar is not what he is going to do. He wants to go play."
You can take a look at the video of Palmer talking about the possibility for yourself as well:
Of course, there are some logistics that would need to be worked out before the Browns even had a chance to sign Rodgers or consider it.
Rodgers would have to part ways with the New York Jets first and foremost. Then, the 41-year-old quarterback would have to decide that he really wants to keep playing.
If those two things happened, he would become a legitimate option that Cleveland could consider bringing in.
During the 2024 NFL season, Rodgers ended up playing in all 17 games. He completed 63 percent of his pass attempts for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Those aren't bad numbers and would be a huge upgrade from what the Browns had in 2024.
Signing a quarterback like Rodgers instead of drafting one would give Cleveland a chance to acquire an instant impact piece at another position with the No. 2 overall pick. Rodgers could play for at least one season, possibly two, and give the Browns a much better chance to compete.
Some fans would love to see Cleveland go out and sign Rodgers. Others would do anything to stay away from him.
All of that being said, there is one fact that cannot be changed about a potential Rodgers to the Browns pairing. It would bring much more entertainment to Cleveland at the quarterback position than they have had in years.
This is a scenario worth keeping an eye on as the offseason gets underway.