NFL Star Gives Inside Look on Draft Process with the Browns
The Cleveland Browns haven't exactly been a model franchise in the organization's recent history. Between the constant losing and off-field drama, there have been plenty of mistakes that the team is trying to rectify in its next era.
One of the sorest spots for the Browns has been their performance in the NFL Draft. That issue was only magnified this year. It started when they passed on Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter Jr., opting instead to trade down to five with the Jacksonville Jaguars and grab their first-round pick in 2026 and an extra third-rounder.
Then, they went on to draft Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth. That was on top of signing former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco in free agency and trading for the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 first-round pick, Kenny Pickett. The Browns seemed to lack cohesion in the 2025 NFL Draft, to say the least.
Travis Kelce begged the Cleveland Browns to take him in the 2013 NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns doing poorly in the NFL Draft isn't a new concept. Going through the history of their selection over the past two decades is a bleak exercise for any fan. The good picks are few and far between, and some of them don't even pan out until after they move on to a new team, a la Baker Mayfield.
Two-time Super Bowl champion tight end Travis Kelce recently gave a peek into the Browns' process behind the scenes. Speaking to GQ, he gave insight into Cleveland's choice back then to pass on him in the 2013 NFL Draft:
"I cried in [former head coach Rob Chudzinski's] office and said, ‘I will f****** die for this city!’ I literally was in tears. I said, ‘I’m sorry I’m getting emotional. I grew up down the street. I would fucking do anything to play for the Cleveland Browns.’ He looked at me like I was insane. I don’t think he’d ever had somebody just pour out their emotions."
Despite the passion and zeal Kelce displayed to play in Cleveland, they ultimately passed on him. He fell to the Kansas City Chiefs at the 63rd-overall pick, while the Browns came away with Barkevious Mingo in the first round.
In Cleveland's defense, they could have been targeting him with the 68th-overall pick, which ended up being cornerback Leon McFadden. Some teams passed on Kelce twice, while the Browns didn't have a second-round selection that year. Still, things could have turned out a lot differently if they had brought him home to Cleveland.