Travis Kelce Opens Up About Cleveland Browns Drafting Shedeur Sanders
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has never shied away from expressing his opinion on a wide array of topics, so the Cleveland Browns' decision to draft Shedeur Sanders is no exception.
During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis—an Ohio native—made his thoughts very clear on Sanders going to the Browns, and he thinks Cleveland landed one heck of a steal.
“God, I love this for Cleveland. I really do, man. The Browns fan deep down in my heart is just like, ‘(expletive} yeah.’ You get a swag champ that works his (expletive) off that has something to prove,” Kelce said.
Sanders absolutely has something to prove, as he slid all the way to the fifth round, allowing Cleveland to trade up to acquire him.
The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was expected by most to be a first-round pick, but he fell all the way to Day 3 for various reasons.
“Not that he didn’t before, but you know, he’s got that chip on his shoulder I’m sure because of how much he’s dropped,” added Kelce.
Sanders' attitude has been a source of contention among some, and apparently, he did not exactly make a great impression in pre-draft issues, which may have played a role in his slide.
Kelce is certainly familiar with character concerns, as teams also expressed some trepidation on drafting him back in 2013, which is why the University of Cincinnati product fell to Round 3.
Whatever the case may be, the Browns were able to bag a signal-caller in Sanders who threw 37 touchdown passes while completing 74 percent of his passes last season, the latter of which led all of college football.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Next Move Should Be Painfully Obvious
MORE: Cleveland Browns GM Drops Update After Heartbreaking Injury News
MORE: Cleveland Browns Opponent, Date For 2025 London Game Revealed
MORE: Browns, Patriots Could Hook Up for Compelling WR Trade
MORE: Cleveland Browns Make Intriguing WR Move Following Rookie Minicamp