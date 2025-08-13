NFL Insider Gives Shocking Update on Browns QB Battle
The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition continues to be one of the biggest stories coming out of 2025 NFL training camp. Preseason Week 1 threw a wrench into the works when fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders was given the start and responded with aplomb, completing 14-of-23 passes and throwing two touchdowns in nine full drives.
Not only did Sanders show off his field vision and arm talent, but he also addressed the decision-making concerns that dragged down his draft stock with the Colorado Buffaloes. He didn't throw any interceptions, only took two sacks for six yards, and picked his spots to tuck the ball and run, totaling four rushes for 19 yards.
Sanders only got the opportunity to start against the Carolina Panthers because Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel injured their hamstrings in training camp before the game. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has maintained that he wants to see all of his quarterbacks get significant reps before deciding on a starter.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer says Browns are still more comfortable with Dillon Gabriel
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski hasn't said when he'll pick the Week 1 starter for the Cleveland Browns' first regular-season game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he stated he'll know when he'll be comfortable enough to make the announcement following their second preseason bout against the Philadelphia Eagles.
With former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco set to rest in preseason Week 2 and fourth-year veteran Kenny Pickett still not back to 11-on-11 drills, the spotlight will be on the duel between Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders against Philly. Currently, Sanders' performance in his start against the Carolina Panthers hasn't made any significant impact on the rotation, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. In an appearance on 92.3 The Fan, he said:
"At this point, they would feel more comfortable putting Dillon Gabriel in a regular-season game than they would Shedeur Sanders. That doesn’t mean that can’t change... I don’t think a few throws in a preseason game is going to be the change agent that people want it to be."
While his game against the Panthers may not have bumped him up the depth chart, it's undeniable that Shedeur Sanders ratcheted up the pressure on Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett. Preseason Week 2 could turn out to be a significant driver of where the Browns' two rookie quarterbacks land on their regular-season rotation.
Both Sanders and Gabriel need to bring their A games. They might be playing the Eagles, but their staunchest competitors will be each other.