Nick Chubb Expected To Make Season Debut For Browns In Week 7
With a 1-4 record the Cleveland Browns season is on the brink as they head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Sunday. Major reinforcements are expected to be on the way though, in the form of star running back Nick Chubb.
According to multiple reports, Chubb is scheduled to made his 2024 debut for Cleveland next week when the Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com was the first to report the news.
Chubb has been rehabbing from the gruesome knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season that saw him carted off the field at Acrisure Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The injury required multiple surgeries to repair the medial collateral ligament (MCL), meniscus, medial capsule and the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
He then spent more than 10 months working to rebuild strength in the knee and get ready to play football again. When the Browns opened up training camp back in late July they placed Chubb on the physically unable to perform list. When the team reduced it's roster to the required 53 players, Chubb maintained that designation for the start of the season requiring him to miss the first four games of 2024.
Last week, prior to the team's Week 5 matchup with the Washington Commanders, Chubb was designated to return to practice, giving him 21 days to be added to the team's 53-man roster or else he reverts back to the PUP list and his season is over.
It appears Chubb is only going to need two of the three weeks of practice time before making a long-awaited return to the field. In front of the Browns faithful at Huntington Bank Stadium nonetheless.